Sandy Spring Bank Has $276,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

