Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 108,749 BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.09% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 37.5% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 794.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

