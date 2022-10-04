American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 1.9 %

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.56.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

