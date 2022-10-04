Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ANDHF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

