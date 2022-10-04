Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Decreases By 5.3%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 506,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FutureFuel Trading Up 5.6 %

About FutureFuel

Shares of FF stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

