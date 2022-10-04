Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.85.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
