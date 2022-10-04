Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

About Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 85,035 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

