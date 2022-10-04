Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.8 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.