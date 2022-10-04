InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

