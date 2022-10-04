Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 61.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank7 Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of BSVN opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

