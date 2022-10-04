Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $1,393,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.