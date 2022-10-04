Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $381.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -9.66%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

