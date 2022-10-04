Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
