NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,251,000 after buying an additional 219,422 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NorthWestern stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.30%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

