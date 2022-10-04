New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $619,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $314.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 191.07 and a beta of 1.08.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

