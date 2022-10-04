Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.