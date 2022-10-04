Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,019,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 256,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS CBOE opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

