New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $29,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNR opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

