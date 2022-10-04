KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in KBR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.