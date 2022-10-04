First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Solar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

FSLR stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

