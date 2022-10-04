New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

