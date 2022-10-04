New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.09 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,635.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Trading Up 2.1 %

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

