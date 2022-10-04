Sandy Spring Bank Has $227,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

