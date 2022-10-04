Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,294 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

