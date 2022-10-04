Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 8.2 %

FAS opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

