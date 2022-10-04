Sandy Spring Bank Buys 50 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

ENPH stock opened at $286.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

