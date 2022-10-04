Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after buying an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Generac by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average is $243.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

