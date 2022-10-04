Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 535 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 209,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.