Sandy Spring Bank Buys 187 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

