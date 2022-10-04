Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.