iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

