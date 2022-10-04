Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.