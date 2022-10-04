Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,108 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,119,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.