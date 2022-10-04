Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

VOT opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

