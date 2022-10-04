New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.60. Waters Co. has a one year low of $269.37 and a one year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

