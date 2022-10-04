New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

