Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

