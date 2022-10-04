Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 362,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.9% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.