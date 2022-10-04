JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 81,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 243,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

