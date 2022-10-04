Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 94,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 77,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $222,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.