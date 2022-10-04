PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

