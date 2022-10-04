New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.14 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.