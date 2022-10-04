New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

