Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

