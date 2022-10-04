New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.15 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 67,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

