New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,027,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.