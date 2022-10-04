New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.