New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,900 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

