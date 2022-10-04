New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

