Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IBEX (IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2022 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IBEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

