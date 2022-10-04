Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 121.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

